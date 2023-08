The Camp: August 29, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has set its depth chart for the first week. Zach and Jesse talk about all the transfers in the two-deep, Bryson Green with the starting unit, potential concerns at tight end and how many points will the #Badgers score this season.

Transfers dominate first depth chart (2:01)

Bryson Green gets the nod with the starters (10:30)

Concerns at TE? (16:20)

How many points will Wisconsin score? (28:40)