Transfers a big piece of first Wisconsin depth chart | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

MADISON — Wisconsin jumped into the transfer portal with both feet this offseason. With a fresh coaching staff, a brand new offensive scheme and a number of players transferring out, coach Luke Fickell had some holes to fill. It appears, based on the Week 1 depth chart, that his staff’s efforts in the portal have paid off.

The two-deep, released Monday in advance of the season opener against Buffalo, lists 10 of the 15 scholarship transfers Wisconsin added. It includes five starters — quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU), wide receivers Will Pauling (Cincinnati) and Bryson Green (Oklahoma State), left guard Joe Hueber (Cincinnati) and nickel back Jason Maitre (Boston College). Five more are listed with 2s, with Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) winning the backup quarterback job, CJ Williams (USC) coming in behind Green, defensive end Darian Varner (Temple) serving as a backup at defensive end, Jeff Pietrowski (Michigan State) one of the backup outside linebackers and Nyzier Fourqurean (Grand Valley State) running with the No. 2 defense at cornerback.

Fickell has said from almost the moment he got hired that the transfer portal would not be where they go to build their team on a year-to-year basis. But presented with what they did this offseason, and the potential impact of the guys they got, it was worth it to wonder whether his mind had changed.

“It won’t change until all of a sudden we decide maybe this isn’t the route we need to go,” Fickell said. “But for us and what we want to do to sustain it and to grow it, I think you’ve got to have guys for three, four and five years.”

While Fickell and the staff went hard in the portal, they also signed 15 scholarship players in the 2023 class. Two of those, tight end Tucker Ashcraft and cornerback Jonas Duclona, are represented in the two-deep. The Badgers also have 21 commitments in the 2024 class, a number that is likely to fluctuate over the next few months before signing day in December.

“Obviously, things can adjust and adapt, but I’d be disappointed if we weren’t 85- 90-percent taking guys out of high school, having them for three, four or five years based on if they have an opportunity to go play at the next level,” Fickell said. “And then sprinkle in the ability to find some difference makers (from the transfer portal), guys that can fill holes and gaps and things you need based on how a year goes.”

Injuries impact depth chart

Though there was no injury report handed out — that will apparently have to wait until two hours before kickoff — it was clear based on the depth chart which key players won’t be available against Buffalo.

It’s not a surprise, but center Jake Renfro was not listed. The Cincinnati transfer is dealing with a foot sprain that is likely to keep him out for several weeks. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens recently underwent a knee scope, with Fickell saying they are still a week away from knowing how long the senior will be out. Redshirt freshman Curt Neal is also still recovering from a knee injury, though his status is a little more unclear.

Tight end remains a position hit hard by personnel losses and injury. Projected starter Riley Nowakowski went down with a foot sprain midway through fall camp and was still on a scooter as recently as the last few days. He could miss several more weeks. Jack Pugh remains sidelined for personal reasons, leaving the Badgers with just four healthy players at the position, and just one — Hayden Rucci — that has played significant snaps.

Wisconsin will face Buffalo on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1).