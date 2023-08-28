Brewers beat Chicago 6-2, increase lead in NL Central to five games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee earned its ninth-straight win with a 6-2 victory Monday night in the opener of a monster three-game set with Chicago.

The Brewers jumped on the Cubs early, scoring four runs in the first inning against starter Jameson Tallion. Christian Yelich delivered a home run to start off the game, his 17th of the season. After Rowdy Tellez drove in another run with a sac-fly, it was Mark Canha drilling a two-run shot into the bleachers at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee would add two more with a William Contreras single in the second and a Willy Adames double in the seventh.

That offense was more than enough for Wade Miley and the Crew’s pitching staff. The lefty went six innings, allowing a pair of runs on two solo homers, and improving to 7-3 on the year. Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Hoby Milner closed things out for Milwaukee.

With the win, the Brewers pushed their lead in the NL Central to five games on Chicago. The two division rivals will meet again Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.