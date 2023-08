The Camp: Wisconsin Badgers season preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s season preview time for the #Badgers. Zach and Jesse give their record predictions, one very bold prediction, discuss some over/unders, players under the radar and more.

— Biggest question going into Week 1 (2:47)

— Under the radar players (7:27)

— Toughest game (16:26)

— More dangerous trap game (21:18)

— Over/unders (37:48)

— Bold prediction (46:15)

— Season prediction (51:01)