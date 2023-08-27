Brewers run winning streak to eight with 10-6 win over San Diego | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a 10-6 win Sunday to close out a sweep of San Diego and setup a huge series in Chicago against the Cubs.

The Brewers trailed the Padres early but used a 7-run sixth inning to take the lead and blow the game open. Rowdy Tellez had a two-run double, Carlos Santana earned a bases loaded walk, Sal Frelick added a two-run double of his own and then Mark Canha delivered a two-run single to cap the scoring.

Frelick finished with three RBI, while William Contreras had two RBI. That included his 14th home run of the season, a monster bomb in the first inning that was measured at 450 feet.

Adrian Houser made it just two innings in his start, allowing four runs on four hits and a pair of home runs. He was taken out of the game with what the team called minor right forearm tightness. Bryse Wilson came on and gave the club four shutout innings in relief to get the win.

It was the eighth straight win and third straight sweep for the Brewers as they improved to a season-best 16 games over .500. It also kept them four games up on Chicago for first place in the NL Central. The two teams will meet six times over the final month and change of the season, starting with a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday.