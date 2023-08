The Camp: August 22, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fall camp is in the books. Zach and Jesse go position-by-position to breakdown the depth chart as Week 1 approaches.

Is Braedyn Locke the clear No. 2 QB? (2:32)

Can Tanner Mordecai break UW’s passing records? (5:07)

Who is the third starter at WR? (10:36)

Does Wisconsin have its starting OL set? (17:25)

How many DL will play? (21:56)

Are secondary spots locked in? (27:48)