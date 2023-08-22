Brewers beat Minnesota 7-3 for 4th straight win, increase lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Make it four wins in a row for Milwaukee, as the club took care of Minnesota 7-3 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

A big sixth inning was the key with the Brewers scoring five runs to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 7-3 lead. Mark Canha, Tyrone Taylor and Brice Turang each had an RBI in the inning, while Brian Andersen added the final damage with a two-run single.

Willy Adames got the scoring started for Milwaukee in the first with a two-run homer, his team-leading 20th on the season. The shortstop has nine hits and six RBI in his last four games.

Wade Miley gave the Crew five innings on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four.

Bryse Wilson got the win to move to 2-0 on the season with a pair of scoreless innings.

With the win and a Chicago loss, the Brewers boosted their lead in the NL Central to 3 1/2 games on the Cubs.

It will be the Brewers and Twins again on Wednesday to close out the quick two-game series. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.