Winners Take: NFL Preseason MNF, CFB Wk 0, MLB 8/21 & 8/22 Free Picks | By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slates. The two also breakdown the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders. They run through a few college football games ahead of week zero.