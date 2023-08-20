Brewers beat Texas 6-2 to finish off a series sweep | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off its nine-game road trip Sunday by completing a sweep of Texas with a 6-2 win.

The Brewers got the scoring going in the third inning as Max Scherzer hit Willy Adames with the bases loaded and then walked Rowdy Tellez to bring in another run. Milwaukee chased Scherzer in the fourth, as Christian Yelich doubled to bring in Tyrone Taylor. Taylor would add two more runs on a triple in the eighth inning to blow the game open.

Adrian Houser was good in his start. He went five innings, allowing one run — a solo homer — on six hits. He also struck out seven on his way to picking up his fifth win of the year.

The win allowed Milwaukee to go 6-3 on its road trip with a pair of sweeps. It left the Brewers with a three-game lead in the NL Central on Chicago.

The Crew will now head back home to open a series against Minnesota on Tuesday.