The Camp: August 19, 2023 | Zach Heilprin

The #Badgers were on the field for an extended scrimmage on Saturday morning. Zach recaps that and the injury news for Jake Renfro and the tight ends.

— Jake Renfro dealing with a foot injury (1:38)

— The tight end room takes another hit (4:52)

— WRs make some big plays again (8:14)

— Some standouts on defense (17:32)