The Camp: August 17, 2023

We’re just more than two weeks out from the start of the season. Zach and Jesse are back to talk about the running backs and their role in the passing game and how often Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi could be on the field together. They also get into what Jordan Turner said in his first comments since an offseason suspension for an OWI, true freshmen that could play and Jesse’s story on Colin Hitschler as a recruiter.

— 50 catches for Braelon and Chez? (1:24)

— What makes Maema a good pass rusher (17:16)

— LB Jordan Turner speaks about his offseason (20:39)

— True freshmen that could play (27:13)

— Colin Hitschler delivering early as a recruiter (32:13)