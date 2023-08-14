The Camp: August 14, 2023

Wisconsin will start inside the AP Top 25 for a seventh straight year. Zach and Jesse discuss whether that’s too high or low. They also get into what offensive coordinator Phil Longo and the QBs had to say about Sunday’s scrimmage, more love for WR Bryson Green, where the battle for the No. 3 RB job stands and more.

— Wisconsin starts at No. 19 in AP poll (1:10)

— The offense in Sunday’s scrimmage (9:32)

— More love for Bryson Green (11:20)

— Where things stand at RB3 (25:41)

— Best and most worrisome position groups (29:16)