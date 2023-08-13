Brewers close out series sweep of the White Sox with 7-3 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off its sixth sweep of the season on Sunday with a 7-3 win in Chicago against the White Sox.

Freddy Peralta delivered his fourth straight quality start. He went six innings, not allowing a run on four hits. He struck out six and walked three. Over his last four outings, Peralta has allowed just four runs while striking out 39. He improved to 9-8 on the year.

It was a 2-0 game through seven innings thanks to Mark Canha’s sacrifice fly in the second inning and an Andruw Monasterio RBI double in the fifth. But the Brewers would blow things open in the eighth and ninth innings, as Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Christian Yelich followed up with a two-run single.

Milwaukee has now won four straight games and moved to 3 1/2 games up on Chicago and four games up on Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central. It’s the team’s biggest division lead this season.

The Brewers will continue their road trip Tuesday when they open a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.