The Camp: August 12, 2023

Luke Fickell met with reporters Saturday to give some updates, including on WR Will Pauling. Zach and Jesse talk about that and also the commitment of Xavier Lucas. Then they get into submitted Twitter questions, including the ramp up in competition under the new staff, whether the WRs are just that good or is the secondary struggling, comparing the 2023 team’s talent level to recent Badgers teams and more.

— Injury updates from Luke Fickell (:45)

— Xavier Lucas becomes commit No. 21 (6:34)

— Compete, compete, compete (11:19)

— WRs that good or secondary in trouble? (24:50)

— How talented is the 2023 team? (42:15)