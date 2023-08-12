Packers lose TE to injury for the season | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has lost one of its most experienced tight ends for the season.

According to the NFL Network, Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday night’s preseason game against Cincinnati.

#Packers TE Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s preseason game, per source. Davis is a core special teamer. “My heart hurts for him,” Matt LaFleur said after the game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2023

Packers coach Matt LaFleur knew it was bad when he spoke with reporters after the game.

“My heart hurts for him,” LaFleur said. “He’s been a key contributor to our success over the last couple years, whether it’s on (special) teams or carving out a role in our offense. He’s the consummate professional, he’s a great teammate, just a great human. We’re going to miss him.”

A sixth-round draft pick in 2020 for Jacksonville, the Packers signed Davis off of Indianapolis’ practice squad in September of 2021. He played in 31 games over the last two years as a key part of Green Bay’s special teams. He also caught eight passes for 61 yards. The 26-year-old had two catches for nine yards and a touchdown against the Bengals before going down.

The injury leaves Josiah Deguara as the lone tight end on the roster with any NFL experience. The team did spend at the position in the draft, grabbing Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round.