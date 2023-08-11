Canha double in 10th lifts Brewers over White Sox 7-6 as Milwaukee overcomes 3-run deficit | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Canha hit a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning, and Milwaukee Brewers overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Friday night.

Milwaukee trailed 5-2 before scoring two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Andrew Vaughn tied the score with an RBI groundout in the seventh.

With automatic runner Brice Turang on second in the 10th, Canha hit a one-out double into the left-field corner off Jimmy Lambert (2-2). A night earlier, Canha scored the winning run on a throwing error by Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

All-Star closer Devin Williams (5-2) struck out the side in the ninth, and Abner Uribe got three straight outs in the 10th for his first major league save.

Milwaukee (63-54), which went 5 for 17 with runners in scoring position, maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Chicago dropped to 47-70.

Down 5-2, the Brewers went ahead when Willy Adames hit a two-run single in the fifth and William Contreras hit a soft bouncer in the sixth that reliever Aaron Bummer flipped past catcher Yasmani Grandal to the backstop. Two runs scored, one on Contreras’ hit and one on Bummer’s error.

Eloy Jiménez had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third.

William Contreras and Willy Adames drove in two runs each, Victor Caratini homered and Tim Anderson had an RBI single.

Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes needed to be evaluated by medical staff in the first but stayed in the game and allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.