The Camp: August 10, 2023

The Badgers were on the field for the 8th practice of fall on Thursday morning. Zach and Jesse break it down, including an injury to key playmaker, more big plays from the WRs, some movement along the OL, the QBs stacking success and more.

– Will Pauling goes down with an injury (0:58)

– More fireworks from the WRs (4:03)

– Movement along the offensive line (11:12)

– Quarterbacks stacking success (21:31)

– Wisconsin 5th best Big Ten program? (26:47)