Packers: Rashan Gary activated off the PUP list

Rashan Gary is back.

The Green Bay Packers activated the outside linebacker from the physically unable to perform list prior to Monday’s practice.

“He’ll be out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s going to be more or less mostly individual, maybe some of the walk-through/jog-through, but he’s not going to be in any team (drills).”

Gary is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in November last year. GM Brian Gutekunst was asked prior to training camp when he expected Gary to return to the field. At the time, he said in the next two to three weeks they’d start him off and see how he felt. This move aligns with that thinking.

“He’s done an amazing job. As you guys know, it’s going to be hard to hold him back. He’s ready to go. He wants to keep pushing and he will,” Gutekunst said. “I wouldn’t put anything past him because he’s a different kind of guy.”

The former first-round pick had six sacks in the nine games he was able to play in 2022 after racking up nine sacks in 2021.