The Camp: August 6, 2023

The intensity was ratcheted up in Sunday’s practice. Zach recaps what he saw, including a good day for Tanner Mordecai and highly entertaining WR-DB 1-on-1s. Then former Wisconsin LB Chris Hein joins to talk about the #Badgers magical run to the 1993 Big Ten title and Rose Bowl victory.

— Entertaining 1-on-1s for the WRs and DBs (2:15)

— A good day for Tanner Mordecai (5:05)

— Chris Hein on the 1993 Badgers (11:03)

