The Camp: August 5, 2023

It was a feisty Day 4 of practice for the #Badgers. Zach and Jesse talk about Kamo’i Latu’s big hit on Chez Mellusi, the return of Jake Renfro to full-time action, the quarterback play through four days and thoughts on Big Ten expansion.

Jake Renfro cleared for full duty (1:39)

Kamo’i Latu delivers a couple nasty hits (7:07)

Four days in…how do the QBs look? (17:36)

The kicking competition (25:09)

Wisconsin in good spot with B1G expansion (28:07)

