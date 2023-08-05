Blake Perkins delivers a walk-off win for the Brewers over Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s rookies delivered again in the clutch Saturday night to help the Brewers to a 3-2 walk-off win over Pittsburgh.

Sal Frelick drove in the tying run in the bottom of the ninth with a single. Then, with two outs in the 10th, Blake Perkins stepped to the plate and came through with the game-winning RBI single.

Walk it off, Blake Perkins. pic.twitter.com/2zdz9KgXyr — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 6, 2023

For the game, Milwaukee’s rookies accounted for four of the clubs nine hits and two of the three RBIs and one of the runs scored. It was also a good night from Victor Caratini, with the catcher coming through with a pair of hits and two runs scored.

The Brewers pitching staff kept them in the game as the offense struggled to find its footing. Corbin Burnes went six innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five and walking four. The bullpen got solid efforts from Elvis Pegeuro, Andrew Chafin, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams. The latter got the win by pitching a scoreless 10th that included a strikeout of Andrew McCutcheon.

With the win, Milwaukee moved to 1.5 games up on Cincinnati and 2.5 games up on Chicago for first in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Pirates will close out their four game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.