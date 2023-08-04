De Pere guard becomes first commit for Wisconsin in 2025 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Coach Greg Gard has his first commitment in the class of 2025.

Guard Zach Kinziger (De Pere, Wis.) announced his verbal commitment to Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Kinziger earned a scholarship offer from the Badgers following an outstanding performance at a basketball camp in late June. That followed a great sophomore season that saw De Pere go 30-0 and win the Division 1 state title at the Kohl Center.

Kinziger chose Wisconsin over offers from Cal-Poly, Green Bay and Illinois State. After a very good EYBL summer season, he was also hearing from Utah, Notre Dame, Iowa, Marquette and others.

Kinziger is the first scholarship player from the state of Wisconsin to commit to the Badgers coming out of high school since Johnny and Jordan Davis in the class of 2020.