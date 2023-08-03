The Camp: August 3, 2023

The Badgers were on the field for Day 2 of fall camp on Thursday. Zach and Jesse talk about a couple big plays from Tanner Mordecai and the passing game, some success for Chez Mellusi, a variety of defensive looks, where certain position battles stand and the latest on Big Ten realignment.

— A couple dimes from Tanner Mordecai (3:49)

— Will the offense hit the ground running? (7:17)

— Showing different defensive looks (11:20)

— Where some position battles stand (16:58)

