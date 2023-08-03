Rookie Sal Frelick delivers 5 RBI in the Brewers blowout win over Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s rookies had a big night as the Brewers routed Pittsburgh 14-1 on Thursday at American Family Field.

The foursome of Joey Wiemer, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Andruw Monasterio combined for nine hits, nine RBI and eight runs scored. That included a five RBI night for Frelick, who tallied his second home run with a three-run shot in the sixth inning. Turang also went deep, hitting another three-run homer. William Contreras and Christian Yelich, who have been the lone consistent offensive options much of the year, had two RBI apiece.

The Brewers didn’t need it, but Adrian Houser delivered a nice start. He went six innings, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out five. He improved to 4-3 on the year.

Making his first appearance since coming in a trade with Arizona, reliever Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth.

With the win, and Cincinnati’s loss, the Brewers moved back into first place in the NL Central by a 1/2 game, though Chicago is looming at just 2 1/2 games.

Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will square off again Friday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.