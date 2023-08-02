Virginia DB becomes second commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Luke Fickell and his staff love tall cornerbacks. They loved them at Cincinnati and it has carried over to Wisconsin. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the second commitment in the class of 2025 fits the mold of what the Badgers have been looking for on the recruiting trail the last eight months.

Virginia (Fredericksburg) native Remington Moss announced his commitment Wednesday morning as the Badgers were going through their first practice of fall.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Moss is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. That site lists him as a safety, ranking him as the 12th-best player in Virginia and the No. 32 safety prospect in the country.

Moss chose the Badgers over more than 25 offers, including Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and others.

He does have a connection to Wisconsin, as he is the cousin of the late Brent Moss, who powered the Badgers to the 1993 Big Ten title and Rose Bowl win as a running back.

Moss joins quarterback Landyn Locke as the two committed players in the 2025 class.