Throwing error in the ninth costs Brewers in 3-2 loss to Washington | Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams to earn a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series.

Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and is in a crowded race for a wild card, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. The Brewers managed only four hits and have not won consecutive games since July 19-20.

“I don’t think we played well enough to win today,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We did very little offensively and then we played poor defense in the last inning. That’s going to get you beat.”

With the bases loaded and the infield drawn in, Alex Call hit a sharp grounder to Monasterio, whose throw home sailed wide of catcher William Conteras. Dickerson scored easily, and Vargas — pinch-running for Dominic Smith — scampered home for the winning run.

“I saw the guys running out and they were telling me ‘Come on, come on,’ waving me in,” Vargas said through an interpreter. “It feels like winter ball. That’s the kind of feeling and the excitement out there.”

The Nationals hadn’t gotten a man past first base since the fourth inning when Williams (5-3) entered to attempt to earn his second save in as many days. Dickerson opened the inning by reaching on first baseman Carlos Santana’s fielding error. Smith followed with a single and Keibert Ruiz then walked to set up Call’s plate appearance.

“We were trying to get the ball up, and they did a great job trying to do that,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “With two strikes, you have to go up there and battle, and we did a really good job of trying to get the ball up, up in the zone. Granted, we didn’t hit the ball very hard, but we put the ball in play.”