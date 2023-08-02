The Camp: August 2, 2023

It was Day 1 of camp for Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse were there and break it all down for you, including a couple tight ends missing, the practice debut of WR Bryson Green, some excitement around a true freshman and much more.

— Couple TEs no longer with the team (1:03)

— Bryson Green leaves good first impression (4:57)

— Up and down first day for the QBs (11:10)

— A true freshman stands out (16:04)

— Badgers add 2nd player in 2025 class (34:00)

