Milwaukee adds veteran reliever Andrew Chafin from Arizona, sends infielder Luis Urias to Boston

A year ago at the trade deadline, Milwaukee traded away a talented left-handed reliever in Josh Hader. A year later, the team went the opposite direction and added one.

The Brewers announced the acquisition of 33-year-old Andrew Chafin from Arizona prior to the trade deadline Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee sent righty Peter Strzelecki back to the Diamondbacks in the deal.

“Andrew adds an experienced leader and another quality left-handed arm to our bullpen,” GM Matt Arnold said in a release. “He has had a long history of success against both left-handed and right-handed hitters, and we are excited to bring him aboard.”

Chafin made 43 appearances for Arizona this year, posting a 2-3 record, with eight saves and a 4.19 ERA, though five of the 16 runs he’s given up this season came in an outing against St. Louis last week. In his previous three seasons — with Detroit, Oakland and Chicago — Chafin was one of the better relievers in baseball. That included a 2.83 ERA in 64 appearances for the Tigers in 2022.

Strzelecki made 66 appearances over the last two years for Milwaukee, going 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA.

In addition to the Chafin move, the Brewers also added another minor-league pitcher from Boston, sending infielder Luis Urias to the Red Sox in return.