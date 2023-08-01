Brewers snap losing streak with 6-4 win at Washington | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee snapped its four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-4 win at Washington.

It was a big day for the young guys, as Brice Turang, Andruw Monasterio and Joey Wiemer collected four of the six hits and five of the six runs on the night. The trio really came through in the fourth inning, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Turang tied it with a two-run single before Wiemer delivered his own two-run single to take the lead. William Contreras added another run in the seventh.

It was enough for Milwaukee’s pitching staff. Freddy Peralta got off to a rough start, allowing a three-run homer in the second, but he settled in, eventually going six innings, allowing the three runs on six hits while striking out seven. He picked up the win to move to 7-8 on the year.

The bullpen held up their end, including Joel Pyamps and Devin Williams pitching spotless eighth and ninth innings, respectively. For Williams, he picked up his 27th save of the season.

The win, combined with Cincinnati getting blown out by Chicago, moved the Brewers to within a 1/2 game of first place in the NL Central. The Cubs are right there, too, just four games back of the Reds.

Milwaukee and Washington will close out the series Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.