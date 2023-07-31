Winners Take: NFL Futures, CFB Futures, MLB 7/31 & 8/1 Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Monday, July 31st and Tuesday, August 1st. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slates. Dave also gives out two NFL season win total bets on the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints. He also gives out two college football season win total bets on the Akron Zips and the UTSA Roadrunners.