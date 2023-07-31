The Camp: July 31, 2023

Fall camp starts this week. Zach and Jesse are back to talk about the chip on Tanner Mordecai’s shoulder, what kind of season to expect from Braelon Allen, the decision by Jim Leonhard to go to Illinois and then the biggest questions for the #Badgers entering fall camp.

— Tanner Mordecai out to prove people wrong (4:51)

— What Luke Fickell expects from Braelon Allen (10:15)

— Jim Leonhard to Illinois (17:02)

— Biggest questions heading into fall camp (29:22)