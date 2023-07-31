Brewers reportedly add Mets OF Mark Canha | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has added a second piece via the trade market.

Days after landing first baseman Carlos Santana from Pittsburgh, the Brewers have reportedly acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.

Brewers are acquiring outfielder Mark Canha in a trade with the Mets, league source tells @TheAthletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

Milwaukee reportedly sent minor-league pitcher Justin Jarvis back in the deal.

Canha is in his second year with the Mets and has seen his offensive numbers dip slightly. He’s batting .245, down from .266 year ago, while posting an OPS of .727, his lowest since 2017 when he was with Oakland. The 34-year-old has six home runs and 29 RBI in 89 games.

Canha has mostly played right field for New York, but has also seen time in left field and first base.

Milwaukee picked Jarvis in the fifth round in 2018. The righty went 6-4 with a 3.33 ERA in Double-A this year before getting called up to Triple-A. In his three starts there, he went 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA.