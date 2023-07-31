Brewers drop 4th straight game

Milwaukee will start the month of August on a four-game losing streak. That’s after the Brewers fell 5-3 to lowly Washington on Monday night.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Joey Weimer, but proceeded to give it right back and then some in the bottom of the inning. Elvis Peguero gave up a run on a Lane Thomas single and then two more on a Joey Meneses single. The three-run inning was all the Nationals would need.

The lack of scoring came on a night when Milwaukee had 10 hits, including three from Christian Yelich. But the Brewers failed to get key hits to take advantage, leaving seven men on base while going 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Corbin Burnes pitched another solid game for Milwaukee. The former Cy Young Award winner went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. But he also walked three while striking out five.

The loss dropped the Brewers a game back of Cincinnati in the NL Central, though the Reds were still in action Monday night against Chicago.

Milwaukee will look to snap its losing streak when it faces Washington again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.