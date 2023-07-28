Packers release LB Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Friday was Jonathan Garvin’s 24th birthday. It was also the day that his time with the Green Bay Packers came to an end.

The team released Garvin prior to the third practice of training camp. A seventh-round pick in 2020, Garvin played in 38 games for the Packers, mostly on special teams. As an edge player, he finished with 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

Garvin opened training camp working with the defensive line after spending his first three seasons at linebacker. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Garvin did not participate in any of the voluntary offseason program.

With Garvin gone, four of Green Bay’s draft picks in 2020 – Garvin, safety Vernon Scott, linebacker Kamal Martin, lineman Simon Stepaniak — are no longer with the club. Those remaining include quarterback Jordan Love, running back AJ Dillon, tight end Josiah Deguara and linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Jake Hanson.