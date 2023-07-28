Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in a four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. got the rally started in the fifth with a single and his 49th stolen base, most in the majors. After he scored on Albies’ 73rd RBI, Albies went first to third on Riley’s single and scored on Olson’s sacrifice fly for a 6-4 lead.

Olson has 33 homers and 82 RBIs, second-most in the majors in both categories. He followed Riley’s 23rd homer to give the Braves 11 back-to-back long balls this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 191 homers.

Marcell Ozuna made it 4-all in the fourth with his 19th homer.

The Braves (65-36) were coming off two straight losses in Boston and had dropped seven of 10, their worst 10-game stretch of the season. Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Milwaukee (57-47) began the night with a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers cut the lead to 10-7 in the eighth on Abraham Toro’s three-run homer.

Joey Wiemer’s bases-loaded single plated two runs in the fourth for a 4-3 Milwaukee lead and chased starter Yonny Chirinos, who made his Atlanta debut after getting claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Atlanta scored three runs with two outs in the second to take a 3-2 lead on Orlando Arcia’s two-run single and Acuña’s single.

The Brewers went up 2-0 in the top of the second on Abraham Toro’s RBI groundout and Tyrone Taylor’s single.

Adrian Houser (3-3) took the loss after allowing eight hits and six runs in four innings. Collin McHugh (4-1) gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

The game started 32 minutes late because of heavy rain in the metro area, but none fell at Truist Park until some sprinkles in the fifth.