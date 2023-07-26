Wisconsin will reportedly host two night games in 2023, including one in November | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A primetime game in November is reportedly coming to Camp Randall Stadium.

According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Badgers will host Nebraska on Nov. 18 on NBC with kick coming at 6:30 p.m. It’s one of three games that will be a part of the new Big Ten package with NBC. The others are Oct. 14 against Iowa at 2:30 p.m. and against Ohio State on Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin has routinely played night games in Madison but the Big Ten once had a rule against playing under the lights in November due to the potential for cold weather. In recent years, the latest kickoff was at 3 p.m. CT. But the new TV deal the conference has entered into gives NBC a primetime game every week except for when Notre Dame has night games scheduled.

With the addition of these three game times, we now know when seven of Wisconsin’s 12 games will kick-off and have an idea on two others.

Sept. 2 vs Buffalo – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Washington State – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs Georgia Southern – 11 a.m.

Sept. 22 at Purdue – 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs Rutgers – 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs Iowa – 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Illinois – 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs Ohio State – 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Indiana – TBD

Nov. 11 vs Northwestern – TBD

Nov. 18 vs Nebraska – 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Minnesota – TBD