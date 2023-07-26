Brewers: Freddy Peralta with 13 Ks, Tyrone Taylor delivers 2-run HR in 3-0 win over Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s dominance of Cincinnati in 2023 continued Wednesday afternoon with the Brewers getting a 3-0 victory to close out the season series.

Freddy Peralta was masterful from the first inning, striking out the side on his way to tying his career-high with 13 strikeouts. He didn’t walk a batter for just the third time all season, while giving up just four hits. It was a great bounce back effort having giving up six runs in his last start against Atlanta.

But he didn’t get a decision because Ben Lively held Milwaukee’s bats in check for the first six innings of the game and took a shutout into the seventh inning. But that’s where Tyrone Taylor came through for the Brewers, drilling a two-run homer to break the tie. Andruw Monasterio would add another run with a double in the eighth inning.

That would be more than enough for the Milwaukee bullpen. Elvis Peguero took the seventh, Joel Payamps the eighth and Devin Williams the ninth. The trio struck out five of the nine batters they faced and the team finished with 18 strikeouts on the day. Peguero got the win, while Williams earned his 26th save.

Milwaukee ended up going 10-3 against the Reds this year, guaranteeing that any tie between the two sides at the end of the season will go in the Brewers favor. They also moved to 1 1/2 games up on Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers will now head to Atlanta to open another pivotal series against the Braves on Friday.