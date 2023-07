The Camp: July 25, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Big Ten preseason media poll was released Tuesday. Zach and Jesse talk about Wisconsin being picked to win the West, someone slotting the Badgers in at No. 6 in the division, how Wisconsin fared this summer in recruiting and what it means that the team is still chasing more players to add to the secondary for this season.

They also deliver a big show announcement for this fall.