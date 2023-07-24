Christian Yelich delivers walk-off hit to beat Cincinnati, extend Milwaukee’s lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

After a game full of missed chances, Milwaukee finally took advantage in the ninth inning to get a walk-off 3-2 win over Cincinnati on Monday night.

Entering the final inning, the Brewers were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. But after Blake Perkins walked and Jesse Winker singled as a pinch hitter to open the frame, Christian Yelich delivered a single to right field that brought Perkins in from second and set off a wild celebration on the field and in the stands at American Family Field.

It was Yelich’s fourth walk-off hit with Milwaukee, but his first since 2019. It was also his team-leading 56th RBI of the year and he’s now batting .289 for the season.

The Brewers were still in position to finally convert in a key situation because the pithing was great again. Colin Rea allowed just two runs — a 456-foot, two-run bomb from Elly De La Cruz — over six innings of work. De La Cruz nearly had another one to start the game but centerfielder Joey Wiemer pulled it back.

Rea turned things over to a bullpen that allowed just one more base runner the rest of the night. It included Devin Williams coming on in the ninth to retire the side with a couple strikeouts. He got the win to move to 5-2.

The recently called up Sal Frelick hit the first home run of his career, while William Contreras stayed hot with an RBI to get the scoring going in the first.

Milwaukee has now beaten Cincinnati nine times in the 11 games the two sides have played. It leaves the Brewers 1 1/2 games up on the Reds in the NL Central.

A finer point: Since June 1, the Reds have lost nine times to the #Brewers and nine times to anyone else. https://t.co/p5gVjAnQsw — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) July 25, 2023

It will be the same two teams Tuesday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is a 7:10 p.m.