Corbin Burnes, Christian Yelich help Brewers past Philly 4-0 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a 5-1 start to the second half of the season with a 4-0 win at Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers got it rolling relatively early, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a three-run homer from Christian Yelich. It was No. 14 on the year for him and already his fifth in the month of July. He finished the day 3-for-4 and is now batting .287 for the season.

Those runs would be plenty for Corbin Burnes, who was locked in from the jump. The former Cy Young Award winner pitched a season-high-tying eight innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 10. He earned the win — his fourth straight — to move to 9-5 on the year. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 innings of work and has struck out 23 batters in his last two starts.

William Contreras continued a strong road trip, delivering an RBI in the seventh. It was his third in the last two games. Andruw Monasterio had two hits for a fourth straight game and he scored twice.

Milwaukee maintained its 2.5 game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central with the win. The Crew will now come home to face Atlanta in a weekend series. The Braves own the best record in the National League.