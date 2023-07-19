William Contreras delivers a pair of key hits, bullpen stellar in 5-3 win at Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a solid start from Colin Rea, another stellar effort from the bullpen and some timely hitting and defense from William Contreras on its way to a 5-3 win in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The Brewers jumped on the Phillies in the second inning, scoring three runs off of starter Christopher Sanchez. It included a Blake Perkins two-RBI double to deep center and a Christian Yelich double to drive in another run.

After Philadelphia tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning, Contreras delivered an RBI double in the seventh to give Milwaukee the lead back and then another double in the eighth to bring in an insurance run. Closer Devin Williams was in a bit of jam in the ninth, with two on and just one out, when Contreras’ threw out Bryson Stott as he tried to steal second base. Williams would strikeout the next batter to get his 24th save of the season and snap Philly’s four-game winning streak.

Contreras finished with three hits on the night, while Perkins had two hits and scored twice. Andruw Monasterio also had a couple of hits.

Rea ended up going five innings, allowing three runs — two earned — while striking out three. Before Williams came on in the ninth, Hoby Milner, Edwin Peguero and Joel Payamps didn’t allow a baserunner and struck out five of the nine batters they faced.

The win kept the Brewers 2.5 games up on Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central.

They will close out their series with Philadelphia late Thursday morning. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.