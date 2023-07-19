The Camp: 1993 Wisconsin Football series – Jay Wilson | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The first episode in a series of four commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won the Big Ten for the first time in 31 years and eventually the school’s first Rose Bowl. Former Channel 27 and Channel 3 sports director Jay Wilson covered it all. We talk with him about how bad things were when Barry Alvarez showed up in 1990, the expectations going into the 1993, the various emotions during and after the Michigan win and his special interaction with Alvarez right after the Rose Bowl.