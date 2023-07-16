Milwaukee finishes off sweep of Cincinnati to increase lead in NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a sweep of Cincinnati on Sunday with a 4-3 win and increased its lead in the NL Central.

The Brewers trailed 3-2 going into the eighth inning but got a sac fly from Owen Miller to tie the game and an RBI single from Andruw Monasterio to take the lead. Devin Williams would come on in the ninth, needing just nine pitches to retire the Reds and earn his 22nd save of the year and his third in as many days.

Adrian Houser got the start for the Crew, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out five. The bullpen was great again behind him, with Bryce Wilson, Hoby Miler and Williams allowing just two base runners the rest of the way.

Christian Yelich stayed hot, drilling a solo home run in the second. It was his 13th of the year and second of the series. He finished with three hits, including a single to center in the fifth inning that brought in a run.

Milwaukee is now 8-2 against Cincinnati this year and a season-high 10 games above .500. The Brewers also moved two games up on the Reds for first in the division.

A tough road trip continues Tuesday in Philadelphia.