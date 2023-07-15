Brewers open second half of the season with 1-0 win at Cincinnati, pull into a tie for first place | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee opened the second half of the season the same way it closed the first — with a 1-0 win over Cincinnati.

Corbin Burnes was dominant for the Brewers. The All-Star went six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out a season-high 13 batters. It continued a strong July for the former Cy Young Award winner, as he has allowed just four runs over 19 innings in his last three starts and has struck out 26 batters. He earned his third straight win and improved to 8-5 on the year.

A trio of relievers — Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams — handled things from there, getting strikeouts on five of the final nine outs. It gave Milwaukee 18 on the night and for Williams it was save No. 21 on the season.

The Brewers offense wasn’t much better than Reds at the plate. A Victor Caratini single in the seventh inning proved to the lone run for either team. William Contreras had two of Milwaukee’s six hits.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club pulled back into a tie with Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central. The two teams will play again Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.