Winners Take: Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, MLB Future Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown the MLB Home Run Derby for Monday, July 10th and the MLB All-Star Game for Tuesday, July 11th. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB All-Star break and also throw out a few MLB Future bets.