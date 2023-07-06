Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger’s 4 hits, 3 RBIs | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Thursday and gain a split of their four-game series.

Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298. His 12-game hitting streak matched his career best, set with the 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0).

Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, connected on a 1-2 changeup that Fulmer (0-5) left over the middle of the plate and drove the ball into the right-field second deck for his fifth home run this season.

Fulmer has lost six straight decisions since beating Boston for Minnesota last Aug. 30.

Mejía got his second major league win, his first since May 24, 2021, for Cleveland at Detroit.

Joel Payamps allowed a leadoff single to pinch-hitter Trey Mancini in the ninth, then got three straight outs for his third save in four chances. Chicago went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, matching his season high.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman gave up four runs, four hits and four walks in five innings. He is 0-2 in three starts after winning seven in a row from May 19 to June 20.

Bellinger hit an RBI single in the second but Milwaukee took a 4-1 lead in the fifth when Joey Wiemer had an RBI single and Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer with two outs, a ball that hit the top of the yellow padding and bounced over the left-field wall.

Bellinger’s two-run homer in the sixth cut the deficit to 4-3. Yelich walked and scored on Willy Adames’ sacrifice fly off Mark Leiter Jr.