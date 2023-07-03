Milwaukee adds Malik Beasley, Robin Lopez in free agency | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee bolstered its bench Monday with a familiar face and a three-point specialist from free agency.

The first agreement to be reported was the addition of Robin Lopez. The center, who is the twin of Bucks’ big man Brook Lopez, will return to Milwaukee for a second stint. He played for the squad in 2019-20, seeing action in 67 games. The 35-year-old went on to play for Washington, Orlando and Cleveland the last three years. He played in 37 games last year for the Cavs, averaging 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Perhaps the bigger addition comes in the form of Malik Beasley. The Los Angeles Lakers declined his option, making him a free agent after leading the league in three-point shooting off the bench. Between playing 55 games with Utah and 26 with LA, the 26-year-old Beasley averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. His 235 made three-pointers would have led the Bucks this past season by a wide margin.

The additions come in the wake of the Bucks agreeing to new deals with Brook Lopez, forward Khris Middleton and forward Jae Crowder.