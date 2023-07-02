William Contreras homers, Brewers beat Pittsburgh to finish 10-game road trip at 7-3 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee closed out a successful road trip with another win Sunday, beating Pittsburgh 6-3 to take 2 of 3 from the Pirates.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a home run from Nick Gonzalez off of Colin Rea in the second. But Rea settled in after that, eventually going 6 2/3 innings, allowing just the two runs on five hits and striking out three. It was his second straight quality start and he improved to 5-4 on the year.

Milwaukee’s offense came to life in the third, as William Contreras delivered a three-run homer to take a 3-2 lead. The Brewers would add two more in the eighth on an error and then Andruw Monasterio collected an RBI with a double in the ninth.

The Brewers turned to Devin Williams to close things out and he did exactly that, earning his 17th save of the season.

The win allowed Milwaukee to finish the 10-game road trip 7-3, taking series in Cleveland, New York and Pittsburgh. It left the Brewers sitting in a tie with Cincinnati for first in the NL Central, both 5 1/2 games clear of the Pirates and Chicago.

Milwaukee will now head home to close out the first half of the season with series against the Cubs and Reds.