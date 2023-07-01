Brook Lopez agrees to 2-year deal to stay with Milwaukee | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is keeping the core of its team together.

A day after it was announced the team was re-signing Khris Middleton to a new three-year deal, reports broke that the Bucks had agreed to terms with Brook Lopez on a two-year, $48 million contract.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news.

Lopez is coming off one of the best all around seasons of his career. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, all highs in his five years in Milwaukee. The 35-year-old also shot a career-high 37.4% from beyond the arc and finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

The $24 million per year Lopez got is a significant commitment and likely one that is the result of other teams coming after the center, namely the Houston Rockets. But it keeps, as GM Jon Horst said last week, core pieces of the team — Middleton and Lopez — in the mix with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee did lose a pair of free agents Friday, with guard Jevon Carter agreeing to a deal with Chicago and forward Joe Ingles heading to Orlando.