Wisconsin LB Jordan Turner suspended following OWI arrest | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

One of Wisconsin’s starting linebackers has been suspended.

The Badgers announced Friday that Jordan Turner was suspended for violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

The junior tweeted a message that said the suspension was the result of getting pulled over for “OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations.”

“My parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn’t. I made the wrong decision. I’m very disappointed and embarrassed and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans and the University of Wisconsin.

“I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward.”

Turner being arrested on OWI triggered an automatic suspension as part of the policy, a change made by UW last year. He will not be able to practice or play until an investigation into the incident is completed.

In his first year as a starter last season, Turner finished second on the team in tackles (65), while adding five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.